INTERVIEW: GEOFF TATE (formerly of Queensryche)

GEOFF TATE, the voice of Queensryche, and one of the most distinctive voices in all of rock, is bringing an acoustic set of songs spanning his entire career to CITY WINERY this Wednesday night on his “The Whole Story” tour. You’ll hear songs from all eras of his career, from his earliest days in Queensryche, through his most recent material including albums he released in 2015 and 2016 as part of a trilogy he’ll complete in September of this year. Check out Geoff’s official Facebook page and his website, and get tickets for the show at City Winery, Wednesday January 25th. Doors at 6:00pm and music at 8:00! Here’s Jay Philpott’s talk with Geoff about the show: http://bit.ly/2jLu9To