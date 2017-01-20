“The Walking Dead” Toned Down the Violence After Getting Backlash

“The Walking Dead” got a lot of backlash after the brutal baseball bat-beating scene in October’s seventh season premiere, and the show’s producers took note.

An executive producer admitted that the negative reaction a few months ago prompted them to make changes to the episodes that were still in production at that point.

She said, “We were able to look at the feedback on the level of violence, [and] we did tone it down for episodes we were still filming…this is not a show that is torture porn…we don’t [want to] cross that line.”

The seventh season resumes on Sunday, February 12th.