Road to Roo 2017!

YOU COULD BE ON THE ROAD TO ROO!

Calling all Atlanta rock bands, Rock 100.5 wants to send you to Bonnaroo. No, not to just to party but to PERFORM! That’s right, Rock 100.5, Bonnaroo and Miller Lite are gearing up for “Road to Roo: the 2017 journey”; a good ole fashion battle of the bands where you could be on your way to perform at one of the biggest festivals on the planet, Bonnaroo. Consider this your invitation. Upload your band’s YouTube video and register your band to get on the “Road to Roo”. We will be selecting sixteen of Atlanta’s best local bands to compete with one band moving on to the state finals here in Atlanta and hopefully on to the Bonnaroo stage. OH….and the Atlanta city winner also walks away with $1000!!