GOT $16 MILLION? BUY KIRK HAMMETT’S PLACE

Being the guitarist for Metallica is a fine living. Kirk Hammett is apparently doing quite well and it looks like he may score another payday when he sells his San Francisco home, the fourth most expensive listing in the city and now on the market for $16 million dollars – that’s about $60,000 a month for the mortgage, and don’t forget the $99,000 a year for property tax! The home is so exclusive it has its own internet address, which matches its street address: 320 Sea Cliff Avenue. Take a look at some of the amazing shots of the home and take the video tour. Hammett bought the 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 5200 square foot place in 2008 for just $8 million, so he’s looking to double his investment in just 9 years. Here’s another look.