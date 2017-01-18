Netflix Gets “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” in a New Deal with Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld just signed a big new deal with Netflix, and he’s bringing his Crackle show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with him.

Netflix is ordering 24 new episodes and they’ll also have the exclusive rights to the 59 previous ones. The changeover will happen later this year, and at that point, Crackle will be out of business with Jerry.

There’s no word on how much the contract is worth, but it’s a multi-year deal that also includes two new stand-up specials. Jerry will also be developing new scripted and unscripted programming for Netflix.

By the way, Netflix ISN’T getting “Seinfeld.” It’ll remain on Hulu.