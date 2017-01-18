Could There Be A Wolverine / Deadpool Movie?

Hugh Jackman has said that the upcoming movie “Logan” is the last time he’ll play Wolverine. But it sounds like there’s something that might possibly pull him back in: A Wolverine / Deadpool flick.

Superhero fans would absolutely lose their minds over the idea and he knows it, but it still sounds like he’d be hard to convince.

“I’m hesitating, because I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong. I’m at the point where I’m finishing up. In terms of a theory, it’s a great idea.”

He added that he’s “really really proud” of “Logan,” and it feels right for this to be the end of that ride.