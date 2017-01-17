STING and CHRIS CORNELL PAIR UP

Why didn’t anyone think of this before? Chris Cornell and Sting on stage together!! Here’s a quick four video look at their appearance together at Saturday night’s “ROCK4EB!” benefit in Maui. It’s pretty raw video with a few song pieces, but it’s cool to see bits of the event where they performed “Every Breath You Take”, “Black Hole Sun”, “Fields of Gold” and “Like A Stone”. For the record, EB is epidermolysis bullosa, a terrible skin disease.
INTRO
BLACK HOLE SUN
EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE
FIELDS OF GOLD