MOMMY WROTE A GUNS ‘N’ ROSES BOOK

Former Guns N Roses drummer Steven Adler’s mother has written a book about her famous son, rock and roll, and the toll it takes on families and relationships. Deanna Adler’s “ Sweet Child Of Mine: How I Lost My Son To Guns N Roses ” will be out in about a week, and expands on what we already know about his time with the band, his drug use, legal and health problems which include several suicide attempts, heart attacks and a stroke. Will the book offer new details on their crumbling relationship, evidence of which we saw in their Celebrity Rehab appearance together where he walked out of a counseling session with her. The book is available here January 24th.