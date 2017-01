January 14

We love rumors!!!! This one is especially great…the original lineup of probably one of the best Alt Rock bands…ever, may be on the road to playing together again. The last time was 1999. The band’s frontman, Billy Corgan, spoke with our sister station in Chicago (WLUP) and shed a little light on what could potentially be one of the biggest musical reunions of the year. Here’s hoping!

This is one of our favorites…well, one of my favorites. :0