Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley work together on more than music these days – they’ve partnered up to create ROCK & BREWS restaurants, and while the chain isn’t in Georgia yet, it’s growing fast with new locations in Oklahoma and Missouri opening just this week! Order what you like and Lick It Up! Some of the locations also feature gaming and casino facilities and the guys from KISS have been known to stop by for a visit themselves. We’ll let you know if one is coming our way anytime soon.