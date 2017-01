Roger Water comes to Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth (Atlanta) on July 16th as part of his “Us & Them” tour, but it’s going to be more than just Pink Floyd songs. There will be plenty of those, no doubt, but Waters is also working on a new album – his first since 1992’s “Amused To Death.” Tix here.

Here’s a sneak peek at one of his recording sessions as he and his producer lay the down the groove for one of the new songs. The loop of it is awesome if you just let it play for awhile: