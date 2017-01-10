YOUR BAND COULD OPEN FOR BON JOVI IN ATLANTA!

In a local band? You could live the dream and play on one of Atlanta’s biggest stages opening for one of the most successful rock bands of all time. It could be yours now or at least on February 10th! You can be the opening act for Bon Jovi at Philips Arena when they bring their “This House Is Not For Sale” tour to Atlanta.

In the words of Jon Bon Jovi: “Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time. That’s the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you’re ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music.”

TO ENTER: Bands will upload audition videos beginning now at www.bonjovi.com/2017-opening-act-contest/ or the Bon Jovi and Live Nation Facebook pages. Submissions will be displayed in a live gallery for viewing and sharing. Live Nation will choose 10 finalists, and Bon Jovi management will select the opening act contest winner for each tour date. All musicians who are selected as tour openers will be featured across Live Nation and Bon Jovi’s Facebook pages. For rules, visit http://livemu.sc/OACRules.

The winner will be announced on or about January 27th!

Not in a band, but a big fan? Get your tickets here