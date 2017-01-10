“Stranger Things” Was Originally Going to Be More R-Rated

“Stranger Things” was kind of a love letter to early ’80s stuff like “E.T.” and “The Goonies,” but originally, it was going to be a lot more ADULT.

An earlier version of the script contained a lot more violence and profanity, which isn’t too surprising, given that it focuses on a little girl who can VIOLENTLY KILL PEOPLE with her mind.

Creator Matt Duffer said, “It was originally like an R-rated thing. Winona [Ryder’s] character was like, ‘Eff this, eff that!’ It felt a little bit unnecessary. I don’t feel like we sacrificed anything by toning it down a little bit.”