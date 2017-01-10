On Air
Rock 100.5 On-Air
Bailey and Southside
Contests
Concerts
Around Town
Features
Babe of the Day
Crime Stoppers
Jon’s Movie Blog
Connect
Station Information
Facebook
Twitter
ROCK 100.5 Internship Application
ROCK Text Club
Android App
iPhone App
Rock 100.5 VIP
Games
Search
Only In Kansas City” Video Goes Viral
Posted on
January 10, 2017
Watch it go down below…
More from Rock 100.5
Mom Wears Chewbacca Mask During Labor (And It’s Hilarious)
Carrie Fisher’s Urn is a Giant Prozac Pill
U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017
People Are Freaking Out Over This Horse Toy’s Undercarriage
Is It A Dog Or A Lion?
Boy Scout Leader Downs 23 Ghost Peppers
2016 Google Searches by State
Girl Scouts’ New S’mores Cookie Will Come In Two Varieties
Rock 100.5
Text to Win a Trip to Bonnaroo
McDonald’s Mouthful Contest
Enter to Win Tickets to Bon Jovi!
JUST ANNOUNCED! Enter To Win Tickets To See Billy Joel!
Weather
Playlist
Rock Archives
A FREAKY FOOEY MASHUP
Greg Lake Passed At Age 69
ROCK ‘n’ ROLL FANTASY CAMP – FEB 2017
THE AXL ROSE SKULL WATCH
MERRY STYXMAS
AERO-VEDERCI VIDEO #2
ROCK’s NEW SUPERGROUP
UPDATE ON AC/DC’s BRIAN JOHNSON
INTERVIEW: EDWIN MCCAIN (City Winery Nov 26th)
INTERVIEW: CHARLIE STARR OF BLACKBERRY SMOKE
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Station Information
Advertise With Us
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public File