JUST ANNOUNCED! Enter to win tickets to see Billy Joel!

Live Nation and SunTrust Park announced today that legendary musician Billy Joel will perform the first live concert at the Atlanta Braves’ new stadium, SunTrust Park on Friday, April 28, 2017. The just announced concert will mark the first Billy Joel solo concert in Atlanta since 2015.

“It is a thrill to have one of the greatest entertainers of our time perform the first concert at SunTrust Park,” said Derek Schiller, Braves president, business. “We look forward to hosting Billy Joel and are eager to kick off the first of many concerts at SunTrust Park with such a legendary artist.”

“Atlanta has had an ongoing love affair with Billy Joel beginning with his performances at The Electric Ballroom, Great Southeast Music Hall and on to his sold out performances at The Omni and Philips Arena. There is nobody hotter in music than Billy Joel” said Peter Conlon, president of Live Nation Atlanta. “This is such an exciting event for Atlanta.”

Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world and continues this achievement with an impressive run of sold-out consecutive stadium shows and concert arenas. Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Billy Joel ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”