IN THE NEWS: AEROSMITH, YES, TOM PETTY, DOORS

Keyboardist Rick Wakeman originally said he would not be attending the ceremony when Yes is inducted into the Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame on April 7th, but has changed his mind. The statement from his website: “I am very pleased to announce that as the Hall of Fame have now agreed to present Chris Squire’s wife with a posthumous award acknowledging his massive contribution to YES, I have agreed to attend the induction ceremony in New York to both stand proudly with my fellow bandmates Jon and Trevor and also watch Chris’s wife Scottie collect this well-deserved award on his behalf.”

Following in the footsteps of Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Elton John and Rod Stewart, Ray Davies of The Kinks has been knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Doors‘ self-titled debut album was released 50 years ago this week and to mark it, “The Doors: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition” will be released in March with stereo and mono versions and a disc of a 1967 San Francisco concert.

A new Aerosmith pinball machine is being released. The game, which was created by Stern Pinball, includes nine of the band’s songs, with high-fidelity three-channel audio and a full-color high-definition display.

Tom Petty offers information on how he sees this year’s 40th anniversary tour shaping up on Rolling Stone Magazine’s Music Now podcast.