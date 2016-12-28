INTERVIEW: BUTCH TRUCKS (Allman Brothers)

This is probably one of the most interesting interviews I have ever done! Butch Trucks (original drummer of the Allman Brothers) is bringing his Freight Train Band to CITY WINERY on Tuesday January 3rd…grab tickets here.

In this freewheeling 25 minute interview, Butch talks about his music, what his new band and its members will bring to the stage on their current tour, along with his considerable knowledge of literature, history and some strong opinions about President-Elect Donald Trump . He also talks very fondly of his closeness with DUANE ALLMAN, his current relationship with GREGG, and his hope for a full-on Allman Brothers reunion as their 50th anniversary as a band approaches. –Jay Philpott

HEAR THE INTERVIEW HERE

A fascinating guy…you can find out more about Butch at butchtrucksfreighttrainband.com and at thebutchtrucks.blogspot.com.

And, if you’re curious about some of the references he makes in the interview, follow-up with these links:

