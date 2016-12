Ashlyn Howell used her unsuspecting napping mother’s thumb to unlock her phone and purchase toys. The excerpt reads as follows:

While Bethany Howell napped on the couch last week, her daughter Ashlynd, 6 years old, used her mother’s thumb to unlock her phone and open the Amazon app. “$250 later, she has shopped for all her Christmas presents on Amazon,” said Ms. Howell, of Little Rock, Ark.