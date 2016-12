A tweeted tribute to Carrie Fisher by the Cinnabon chain is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of some “Star Wars” fans.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, read, “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.” The accompanying photo showed a portrait of Princess Leia done in cinnamon and sugar with the company’s cinnamon buns in place of the character’s trademark hairstyle.

