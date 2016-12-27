STP: NEW SINGER UPDATE + NEW WEILAND SONG

Stone Temple Pilots continue searching for a singer to replace the late Scott Weiland, and bassist Robert DeLeo recently gave an interview to update fans on their progress in the search. He says he and his brother Dean DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz are going through the 15,000 audition recordings they’ve received to find “somebody who has that intangible thing, who can honor our past but stand on their own and contribute to where we’re going in the future.” Meanwhile, check out this previously unreleased new song that Scott Weiland was working on at the time of his passing: “Massive Heart Attack”