GAYAGEUM SOLOS THAT ROCK

Korean artist Luna Lee is carving out quite a name for herself and becoming a YouTube star by performing rock songs on the gayageum.

The gayageum is a traditional Korean stringed instrument which can have from 12 to 21 strings which are made from cotton, although some modern gayageum use nylon or steel strings.

Her most recent release is this astonishing performance of the solo from Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird”,and when you’re done with that, check out some of her other songs:

AC/DC’s “Back in Black“, Dire Straits’ “Sultans of Swing”, Foo Fighters “Everlong”, Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven“, Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb”