2016 CLAIMS ANOTHER: GEORGE MICHAEL

Pop superstar George Michael died on Christmas Day at the age of 53. Sources close to the singer say he died peacefully at his home, although the official word from local police is that the current status on the investigation of his death is “unexplained, but not suspicious.”

Michael became a star as half of the very successful duo Wham!, and with that group and as a solo artist, he sold over 100-million records worldwide.

Close friends of the Grammy award-winning singer singer were quick to react, including Elton John, who posted on Instagram: “I’m in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend.” The two collaborated on the 1992 remake of Elton’s solo hit “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.”

George Michael’s influence spread to rock as well, with Seether releasing a very good cover version of one of his biggest songs, “Careless Whisper.”