There were seventeen artists nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year (see original story), and now the process of finding the six inductees is complete for another year! Here are the artists (in alphabetical order) that will be inducted into the R&R HOF during ceremonies on April 7th in New York:

Joan Baez

Electric Light Orchestra

Journey

Pearl Jam

Tupac Shakur

Yes

Award for Musical Excellence:

Nile Rodgers

Get more info on these artists here.